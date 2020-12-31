Stephen Robinson resigns as Motherwell manager with club third base in Scottish Premiership table

Motherwell supervisor Stephen Robinson has resigned from his put up right after Wednesday’s defeat to Kilmarnock at Fir Park.

he Lisburn man has stepped down right after three decades in charge of the ‘Well, leaving them third bottom of the Scottish Premiership right after their 2- decline to Killie.

“Just after Wednesday night’s match with Kilmarnock, Stephen approached the board, giving an straightforward evaluation of the recent predicament,” said a club assertion.

“He then said his drive to go away. It is with regret that the board accepted his resignation.”

Robinson was a achievement with the Scottish club, aiding them get to the Europa League this time soon after finishing third in the league past period.

Even so, this period has been a different story, with Motherwell obtaining gone nine video games with out a gain and hunting over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

It finishes a prolonged-standing relationship amongst club and supervisor that goes as considerably back as 2015 when he was then appointed assistant manager to now Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough.

Robinson, 46, then still left the club in July 2016 to consider in excess of as manager at Oldham Athletic, a publish which he held until finally January 2017, right before returning to ‘Well as Mark McGhee’s first staff coach in February 2017.

That then grew to become the interim manager’s role two weeks later on upon McGhee’s departure, with the interim tag becoming eradicated shortly right after that.

Immediately after eighth and seventh put finishes in his 1st two complete seasons at Fir Park before using Motherwell to 3rd last marketing campaign and into Europe, exactly where they defeated Glentoran and Coleraine in the qualifying stages.

It was in Cup tournaments that Robinson really flourished, on the other hand, leading the Scottish facet to the League Cup last in 2017 and the Scottish Cup closing in 2018, dropping to Celtic in both of those.

Robinson’s assistant, former Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley, will acquire interim cost when they return to motion away in opposition to Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

“We have capable for Europe, attained two cup finals and realized a third-area end, on top of producing some great players in my time below,” claimed Robinson.

“We cleared the club’s external financial debt by means of player profits, cup operates and league positions. The club has various property likely ahead and I am confident that there will have a powerful end to the period with the fantastic coaching staff now there.”

The Northern Irishman insists he would not be out of perform for extended, on the other hand, saying he is going to acquire some time off ahead of on the lookout for a new group.

“I now truly feel it is the time for a person new to consider the club forward as I come to feel I have taken it as significantly as I can,” he additional. “I will get a small break ahead of wanting at new challenges in advance, but my family and I will without end be Motherwell fans.”

Belfast Telegraph