Stephen Curry’s Daughter Riley Grows up During Women’s Basketball Game with Dad: Picture

Stephen Curry is treating his eldest child to some special one-on-one time.

The 34-year-old Golden State Warriors player took his 10-and-a-half-year-old daughter Riley to see his godsister, Stanford University basketball player Cameron Brink, play against the University of Southern California.

As the NBA star and the young fan watched, Brink set a new season record for blocks.

Viewers who caught a peek of Riley in the stands were taken aback by how mature the preteen appeared, with her hair in long braids and a pink tie-dye hoodie.

The NBA star and his wife, Ayesha, are also the proud parents of four-year-old boy Canon and seven-year-old daughter Ryan.

When Stephen celebrated Riley’s tenth birthday in July, he got emotional and wrote, “July 19, 2012. The past decade has been the most amazing experience of my life because of you. Now, please put a halt to your rapid maturation. All of us here at TES is in love with you.”

Also, the pleased father of three gave the 10-year-old a pair of the newest sneakers from his shoe business. While Riley was at the kitchen table eating, Steph came up to her and placed the shoe box on the counter.

“It’s just fair that… The 10-year-old gets curry 10s! “He put captions on the video. Riley, I hope you have a wonderful birthday.

Riley was taken aback by the present and said, “I was just trying to eat my tomato,” as she looked at the shoes.

In December, at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, the four-time NBA champion opened up to E! News about his children.

Upon being questioned about whether or not his “Curry, the night’s honoree, remarked that he hoped to say yes to him, but that his reasons might be different from those of the individuals who are “just as impressed” with him. The number of times the ball is put in the basket is probably not a major concern for them.”

The grandfather of three elaborated, “They are used to the pomp and circumstance of a championship celebration, having attended a few parades and the like. The finest part of being a dad, though, is being a dad at home.”