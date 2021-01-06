Stephen Clements remembered on anniversary of his dying

Candles will be lit across Northern Ireland this night as loved ones, buddies and enthusiasts keep in mind Stephen Clements on the 1st anniversary of his loss of life.

he substantially loved radio star and father-of-two died instantly aged 42 on January 6, 2020.

The Stephen Clements Basis has requested that the public light-weight a candle on 7pm on Wednesday in memory of him.

A statement posted on their social media accounts said: “Our hearts are broken and even however a 12 months has absent by, the suffering and decline is felt every single working day.

“Please pause for a couple of moments, feel of Stephen’s substantial huge grin and a time the place he produced you giggle, smile or cry with laughter.

“Although he has remaining us, his legacy will are living on for good. As often, thank you for your ongoing support and kindness.”

Connor Phillips, who took about the late broadcaster’s mid-morning slot on BBC Radio Ulster, was emotional throughout Wednesday’s clearly show as he compensated tribute to his good friend and colleague just one yr on from his passing.

“The finest point about this position is the persons you operate with and in 2007 I bought to meet up with an absolute whirlwind of a human staying, and that whirlwind of a human becoming was Stephen Clements,” reported Connor.

“Stephen Clements, if you do not know, is the preceding presenter of this clearly show. And Stephen died 1 12 months in the past now.

“I love persons and positivity and he was the most good person so I’m inquiring you to appear inside by yourself these days and do us a wee favour.

“Do some thing positive, be nice to whoever you experience on a day to working day foundation and if you are battling with nearly anything at all, make sure you, please discuss to an individual.”

He additional: “I was scrolling by Twitter when I knew I was heading to have this conversation with you and I do not know how this occurred but anything popped up on my timeline and it stated this: ‘never squander a day’.

“The just one tribute you can pay to Stephen, as perfectly as going on and acquiring a glimpse at the excellent function getting completed at the Stephen Clements Basis, is to assume to on your own ‘never squander a day’.

Connor was choked up as he committed Michael Jackson’s Male In The Mirror – a song they the two loved – to the late broadcaster.

“We overlook you, Stephen. This display misses you. This station misses you. Your close friends and spouse and children pass up you,” he claimed.

On Wednesday, social media was flooded with tributes to the late radio DJ.

Stephen’s former Q Radio colleague DJ Declan Wilson shared how the Carrickfergus gentleman experienced encouraged him.

“Stephen Clements was one particular of the voices that drew me into a vocation in radio. He was a single of a form,” he wrote.

“I just viewed and listened in awe of his talent. I always messaged him for assistance and will never ever ignore him and how he served me in the early stages of my profession.”

Well known Belfast tailor Chris Suitor shared a photograph of him with the radio star boasting his signature grin.

“This pic sums it up… This is how I/we will try to remember the legend. Most effective smile ever,” Chris wrote.

“The universe is in your bones, the stars are in your soul. Til we fulfill once more Clems.”

If you have been impacted by any of the issues in this story, make contact with the Samaritans on 116123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000

