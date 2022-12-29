What Caused the Death of Stephen Bonner?

An American MMA fighter by the name of Stephan Patrick Bonnar. For most of his time in the UFC, Bonnar fought in the Light Heavyweight division. Bonnar finished second on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, and his loss to Forrest Griffin in the TUF Ultimate Finale is widely regarded as one of the most pivotal bouts in promotion history.

How Stephen Bonner Perished

According to a press release issued by the UFC on Saturday, Bonnar died of “presumed heart issues while at work.”

UFC President Dana White said, “Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon.

The UFC family is saddened by the passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. — UFC (@ufc) December 24, 2022

He said, “His bout with Forrest Griffin revolutionized the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten.” “His followers adored him because they could identify with him and count on him to deliver his finest performance every time. We mourn his passing.”

How Much Money Does Stephan Bonnar Have?

UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar, an American mixed martial artist, is worth $500,000. After placing second in the first season of Spike TV’s The Ultimate Fighter, Stephan Bonnar became a household name.

Bonnar has an 80-inch reach, weighs 205 pounds, and is 6 feet, 4 inches tall. Bonnar is well-versed in multiple fighting styles, including MMA, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has fought 22 times in mixed martial arts and won 15 of them. Anderson Silva faces Stephan Bonnar in UFC 153 on October 13 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An Overview of Stephan Bonnar’s Profession

Stephan had a good start to his career, so much so that he was chosen as one of eight Light Heavyweight competitors for The Ultimate Fighter 1. Finals loser to Forrest Griffin.

After losing to Griffin, Stephan continued to compete in the UFC and went on to win against Sam Hoger, James Irvin, and Keith Jardine. Two times he was defeated by Rashad Evans and once by Griffin.

Following the conclusion that he had used the banned anabolic steroid Boldenone at UFC 62, he was handed a nine-month suspension and a $5,000 fine. The return to the UFC in July 2007 to face Mike Nichols at UFC 73 marked his 11th career victory. UFC 77 was his next victory, over Eric Schafer.

He retired for two years, then returned in 2009 for UFC 94 against Jon Jones, who he ultimately lost to.

His original plan called for him to lose twice more, including once to Krzysztof Soszynski, but when the two fought again that year, Stephan won through technical knockout, earning Fight of the Night and a substantial financial bump. After beating Kyle Kingsbury at UFC 139 and Igor Pokrajac on the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 12, he improved his professional MMA record to 15-0.

Stephen declared his retirement from MMA after suffering his eighth career defeat in his final UFC battle against Anderson Silva. After the fight, he was also found to have a positive result for Drostanolone, another prohibited steroid. A former retiree, he returned to action in 2014 after signing with the MMA promotion Bellator. When he fought Tito Ortiz, he lost by a split decision.

Stephan has lately become a member of the independent wrestling group House of Glory. Recently, he made his wrestling debut and triumphed over NPJW wrestler Sho Tanaka. Stephan plans to keep wrestling professionally despite his advanced age.

For his contributions to the sport of mixed martial arts, Stephan was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2013. Stephan’s source of income comes not just from his career as a fighter, but also from his work as an MMA analyst for Fox and ESPN2, among others.