Stella Tennant loss of life: Supermodel took her personal life, family members confirms as they pay back tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

tella Tennant’s family members have confirmed the model took her own everyday living, declaring she “felt not able to go on” immediately after being “unwell for some time”.

The statement from her household on Thursday mentioned: “We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and assistance due to the fact Stella died.

Scottish product Stella Tennant has died aged 50

“She was a gorgeous soul, adored by a near family members and very good close friends, a delicate and proficient woman whose creativeness, intelligence and humour touched so numerous.

“Stella had been unwell for some time. So, it is a subject of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, regardless of the enjoy of individuals closest to her.

“In grieving Stella’s loss, her relatives renews a heartfelt request that regard for their privateness really should go on.”

The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, Tennant rose to fame in the 1990s, going for walks the runway for designers such as Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She was amongst products symbolizing the British style business in the course of the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the closing day of the London 2012 Olympics.

Tennant married French-born photographer David Lasnet in the compact parish church of Oxnam in the Scottish Borders in 1999. They had 4 kids jointly.

In 1993, aged 23, Tennant broke into modelling, posing for magazines this sort of as French, British and Italian Vogue as effectively as Harper’s Bazaar.

Later that 10 years Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new confront of Chanel with an exceptional modelling deal, and she turned a muse for the style designer which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

She was inducted as Design of the Year in the Scottish Trend Awards Corridor of Fame in June 2012.

In an Instagram tribute soon after Tennant’s death, Stella McCartney wrote: “What sad, horrific information to conclude this by now stunning year.

"My coronary heart goes out to your beautiful family members who will have to be in these types of underserving agony.

“I am speechless… Rest in peace, you inspiring woman.

“Your soul and inner elegance exceeded the exterior perfection, Stella.”

Victoria Beckham also paid tribute to Tennant on Instagram at the time, expressing: “So saddened to listen to the devastating news about Stella Tennant.