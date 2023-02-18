Girls! Girls! Girls! Actress Stella Stevens Tragic Death: Define Cause Of Death

Stella Stevens was an American actress born Estelle Eggleston on October 1, 1938, and died on February 17, 2023. She began her acting career in 1959, and her films include Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962), The Nutty Professor (1963), The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963), The Silencers (1966), Where Angels Go, Trouble Follows (1968). The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970) and The Poseidon Adventure (1970). (1972). Stevens also starred in Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1960, 1988), Bonanza (1960). The Love Boat (1977, 1983), Hart to Hart (1979), Newhart (1983), and Murder. She Wrote (1985), Magnum, P.I. (1986), Highlander: The Series (1995), and Twenty Good Years (1995). (2006). She received a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actress in 1960.

Stella Stevens’s cause of death

Stella Stevens rose to prominence as an A-list actress in 1960s Hollywood alongside sex icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Ann-Margret, and Raquel Welch, but came to resent the male-dominated industry that she felt stifled her ambitions to be more than a pretty face, died in Friday at a Los Angeles hospice facility.

She was 84 years old. Her son, producer and actor Andrew Stevens stated that Alzheimer’s illness was the cause. Ms Stevens was one of the last stars to emerge from Hollywood’s studio system, a situation that assured her work but, she frequently claimed, also constrained her creative goals.

She earned a Golden Globe for her appearance in “Say One for Me” (1959), a musical comedy starring Bing Crosby and Debbie Reynolds, but felt forced to join the cast of “Girls! Girls! Girls!” (1962), an empty Elvis Presley vehicle.

Stella Stevens’s early life

Born Estelle Eggleston on October 1, 1938, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, she was the only child of Thomas Ellett Eggleston, an insurance salesman, and his wife, Estelle Eggleston, a nurse, sometimes nicknamed by the nickname “Dovey”. One of her great-grandfathers was Henry Clay Tyler, an early pioneer from Boston and jeweller who provided the clock for the Yazoo City courthouse cupola.

Stevens’ parents relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, when she was four years old and settled on Carrington Road near Highland Street. Also, she attended St. Anne’s Catholic School on Highland Street and Sacred Heart School on Jefferson Avenue before graduating from Memphis Evening School at Memphis Tech High School in 1955.

On December 3, 1954, at 16, she married electrician Noble Herman Stephens in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Still, she moved to Memphis, where their only child, Herman Andrew Stephens (later actor/producer Andrew Stevens), was born on June 10, 1955.

Stella Steven’s career

Stevens made her film debut as a chorus girl in Say One for Me (1959), a modest musical produced by and starring Bing Crosby. After six months, Stevens’ contract with 20th Century-Fox was terminated. She secured a contract with Paramount Pictures after landing the role of Appassionata Von Climax in the musical Li’l Abner (1959). (1959-1963).

She shared the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year – Actress in 1960 with fellow rising stars Tuesday Weld, Angie Dickinson, and Janet Munro for her performance in Say One for Me.