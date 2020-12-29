Steam launch their checklist of the leading 100 game titles of 2020

Steam has launched their list of the prime 100 online games of 2020 – which incorporates Cyberpunk 2077, Between Us, and Phasmophobia.

Splitting the winners into many groups including New Releases, Early Entry Grads, and Finest of VR, Steam has ordered its top 100 online games by platinum, gold, silver and bronze rating.

The top rated sellers this 12 months were mainstays like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Seige, Dota 2 and Participant Unknown’s Battlegrounds – but some more recent titles did make the lower. Amongst Us was one of the breakout games of 2020, along with Slide Fellas and Phasmophobia, all of which may well, in element, have their attractiveness attributed to numerous lockdowns and a require to reconnect with pals nearly.

Cyberpunk 2077 was rated as a platinum title in a handful of groups, which is unsurprising thinking of it smashed the record for solitary-player video games on Steam already.

The Best of VR category exhibited some basic titles, this kind of as Superhot and Skyrim VR, but saw Fifty percent-Lifetime: Alyx up in the top spot also. Game titles most performed with controllers contain Hades, Dark Souls III and Fifa 21 – all of which are also well-liked console games, detailing their increased compatibility.

Some shocking games pop up on the list 12 months after 12 months, preserving level of popularity on Steam despite their age on the platform. Garry’s Mod, Staff Fortress 2 and Remaining 4 Lifeless 2 all appeared as the most performed games of the yr, flanked by some more recent additions these types of as Soccer Manager 2021 and Doom Eternal.