stay score and most recent updates

Oh how we’ve missed him. Now that Jose Mourinho is again in one thing of a title race, he’s started off his media antics to test and wind up his immediate rivals, namely Jurgen Klopp. I’m not guaranteed he’ll do it to Brendan Rodgers who presumably continue to has some great memories of his time working at Chelsea when Mourinho was coach. Rodgers was greatly influenced by Mourinho’s coaching periods and style at the start off of his occupation.

Rodgers would have been 34 when he joined the Chelsea academy setup with Steve Clarke, with Mourinho 10 several years his senior and sure, I agree that appears like some thing I am creating up. I need to have to re-verify it… and Mourinho is definitely 57 several years aged. Odd.

This is what he is said this week on his a variety of protegees:

“It is not about me offering them a probability. It is about them having that likely to establish. If they sense I had any responsibility for what they did, then great, of program, I truly feel very satisfied with that – but it’s about them.

“Brendan had to go to reduced divisions and smaller clubs just before he achieved Liverpool and Scotland [Celtic] and went to Leicester. Practically nothing was presented to him on a silver plate. I generally felt he was a youthful dude with talent and need to discover.

“He is a great mentor. That is the only detail I can say, it is really very little to do with our connection, and I’m seriously delighted he is doing so properly.”

Anyway, Mourinho is aware of nowadays will be a challenging match but is still intent on winding up Jurgen Klopp and hoping to unsettle him at Liverpool in the identical way he experienced a thoroughly entertaining (and poisonous) exchange of messages via the push with Pep Guardiola for the duration of his time in Spain.

“I was for numerous several years a superior instance of poor behaviour on the touchline, and I was generally punished for it.

“In this minute, I truthfully contemplate myself – and I consider the referees really feel the exact – a excellent illustration of good conduct on the touchline.

“But I see others doing outstanding things, some of them heading in a route I would by no means go, and very little transpires. This I can talk about, for the reason that I are living it. I stay working day-by-day [on] the touchline.”

He is also been conversing about the return of Sam Allardyce, a manager who when claimed he had ‘out tacticted’ Mourinho:

“I am pretty sad with Slaven Bilic leaving. It displays how football is currently. Advertising very last calendar year and this 12 months 7 factors from a really hard start out. I come to feel really pretty bad for him.

“On the other facet, for Big Sam and Little Sammy, both back again, I’m extremely satisfied. They are excellent guys they are very good mates they continue to have a lot to give, despite people imagining that right after so a lot of yrs you get tired and lose ambition, these fellas you should not get exhausted, they do not reduce ambition.”