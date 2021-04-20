Status Quo 2022 UK tour dates announced: Francis Rossi ‘We cannot wait!’ | Music | Entertainment

Following the release of their latest album Backbone, Status Quo were set to tour the UK and Europe in 2020, but the pandemic sadly saw those dates cancelled. Nevertheless, the band which celebrates its 60th anniversary next year, have announced a new set of concerts. The Out Out Quoing tour will take place in Spring 2022 before Status Quo play across the rest of Europe.

According to Planet Radio, co-founder Francis Rossi said how the band cannot wait to play live again. The 71-year-old said: “Every gig is special for Quo but it’s been too long since we got to play anywhere. “Going out is something that we all took for granted. Not any more. “Going out, going out properly – ‘going out out’, as some would have it – became a bit of dream but now that dream can come true.” READ MORE: Status Quo’s Francis Rossi undergoes surgery to save eyesight

Status Quo tragically lost Rick Parfitt, their rhythm guitarist of almost 50 years, back in 2016. Two years later, his only solo album was released posthumously thanks to the likes of Queen’s Brian May and others. The 68-year-old’s record was titled Over and Out and was almost completed before his death. Released in 2018, the album features 10 brand new songs including the title track that played at Rick’s funeral.