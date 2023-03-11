Breaking News: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Announce Gender of Baby No. 2 – Get the Exclusive Details Here!

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder are expecting a second child together, who will join their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose?

Boy on the way from Stassi Schroeder!

The 34-year-old former cast member of Vanderpump Rules and her husband Beau Clark revealed the sex of their kid on Friday after last week’s pregnancy announcement.

In their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, the couple posted a video of themselves receiving the news.

I was aware that we were having a boy the entire time, Schroeder said in the episode. “I repeatedly said that. I sensed it. There was a feeling. I have no idea how to convey it.”

They documented the encounter with a preview film on their podcast’s Instagram page.

The Taylors will tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl,” Schroeder exclaimed in the video, referring to their friends Taylor Strecker and Taylor Donohue. “Okay, we’re headed to New York and right when we land, we’re going to Rolf’s, the magical Christmas restaurant, and the Taylors will tell us whether we’re having a boy or a girl,” Schroeder excitedly narrated.

Clark raises his hands in the air outside Rolf’s German Restaurant and asks, “Boy or Girl, boy or girl?”

“Here we are. Here is the place where we will learn, “said Schroeder.

“I’m going to weep, I know it. I’m about to start crying now “At the restaurant, she said.

Schroeder and Clark then opened the package at their table, displaying the gender of their child.

Schroeder bent her head onto the table and put her hands in front of her face in surprise, while Clark put his hands on the side of his head.

The couple cuddled while crying before FaceTiming their 2-year-old daughter Little Charlie Rose.

“Hello baby, I have some news for you,” Schroeder informed her youngster via the phone.

“There won’t be anyone to rival you. Not to worry. This is a boy, “Schroeder made a joke about it on the podcast episode to her daughter.

Schroeder said that there “was never going to be any disappointment” about the baby’s sex.

She did, however, mention how thrilled she would be if she had another girl. “I like being a mom to girls. Being surrounded by feminine energy is very appealing to me. two young females. How awesome is that, dude?”

Schroeder and Clark revealed on their Instagram profiles on March 1 that they are expecting their second child together.

“Secrets make me anxious. Baby #2, I already adore you so much, “Schroeder said next to a picture of her curled up on the couch with her daughter Hartford in her arms and one arm draped over her growing belly.

In the image Clark posted, Hartford is seated on the sofa in front of Schroeder as he leans out from behind the furniture and extends a strip of ultrasound images in their direction.

Indeed, we were absolutely hiding the bump, he said in the caption of the collection of images, which also featured a photo of the two out and about in New York City recently, with Clark holding Schroeder’s bump.

The news was also announced by the pair in an Instagram Post on the podcast The Good The Bad The Baby’s account.

The video shows Schroeder and Clark saying, “We had to come here first because we needed to notify y’all first.

We’re having, Clark started. Another baby, she said. “I’m expecting!”

“You guys have stood by us the entire time. On Patreon, we can’t wait to tell you everything about baby #2! “they wrote in the post’s caption.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged in July 2019, and the proposal was shown on Vanderpump Rules during the couple’s last season.

Due to the epidemic, they were unable to be married in Italy in October 2020, so they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in January 2021 instead.