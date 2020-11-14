Entertainment

Stars whose Diwali parties we will miss this year

November 14, 2020
4 Min Read
Cards, beverages, fantastic food and much better company, all of this and a lot more makes for a good Bollywood Diwali celebration and B-town bigwigs are certainly pros making certain that their guests feel at home and appreciate every second. But this year as a result of pandemic the top of all Bollywood also are maintaining their bashes low essential. All of us understand that a celebration is as occurring as its server. Every year several Bollywood stars sponsor Diwali bashes however there are a couple of exceptional individuals that are on very top of the game. We believed this season on Diwali we would line up a listing of the best hosts of Bollywood, whose Diwali bashes we will overlook the most this year.

Virtually whatever he doeshe does it with extreme perfection also, we’re not only speaking about his job. Shah Rukh Khan knows how to work hard and party harder and he’s demonstrated that time and time again. The celebrity hosts a lavish Diwali celebration frequently with all the who’s who of Bollywood lining up for the big night. From supreme decoration, fantastic series of beverages and meals and also the very influencial people in city turning upward, the megastar makes it all right annually since he sees the festival together with complete vigor. 

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan in their Diwali celebration last to this past year.

The Kalank gang! Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in SRK’s celebration last to this past year.

Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao are really phenomenal hosts and there’s not any denying this. Aamir and Kiran sponsor a celebration for their near ones out of the business each year and out of Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan is forecast to allow loose in this celebration and have a wonderful time. Not only that, this celebration is also famed for the sort of return presents that the guests recieve because Kiran and Aamir take keen interest in creating their close relatives feel that the love throughout the festive period.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azaad Rao in their Diwali celebration three decades back.

Avantika Khan along with Imram Khan in Aamir Khan’s Diwali party three decades back.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The top cards party in the city is hands hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra who’s very fond of playing cards and therefore is her husband Raj Kundra. So for the people who like to bet in existence somewhat more than many others, this celebration is unmissable. Raj and Shilpa invite their closing from Bollywood with this significant bash also, do not inquire about the bets as they would definitely go bigger than the rockets through Diwali. 

Salman Khan in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Diwali celebration last to this past year.

Rohman Shawl along with Sushmita Sen in Shilpa along with Raj Kundra’s Diwali celebration last to this past year.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor 

Anil Kapoor home is saturated with guests in B-town annually on Diwali as well as prior to that. The celebrity and his brothers Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor like to observe the festival together with complete energy and go out to make their guests feel more comfortable. By Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt into Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, all of these look forward to the one since it definitely involves dance, drinking until the wee hours and smelling just as there’s no tomorrow. 

Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone appeared dreamy at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party three decades back. 

Hotties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rhea Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Anil Kapoor’s Diwali celebration three Decades back. 

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan

What the Bachchans do would be filled with brilliance and that is exactly what you can expect from their celebrations also. A good deal of laughter, like posingeating and having a gala time is exactly what this celebration promises annually with the largest names of this sector turning into their best attires. If the Bachchans observe, all come together and that is precisely what happens each year.

Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the Bachchan’s Diwali celebration three Decades back.

