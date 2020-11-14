Stars whose Diwali parties we will miss this year

Virtually whatever he doeshe does it with extreme perfection also, we’re not only speaking about his job. Shah Rukh Khan knows how to work hard and party harder and he’s demonstrated that time and time again. The celebrity hosts a lavish Diwali celebration frequently with all the who’s who of Bollywood lining up for the big night. From supreme decoration, fantastic series of beverages and meals and also the very influencial people in city turning upward, the megastar makes it all right annually since he sees the festival together with complete vigor.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan in their Diwali celebration last to this past year.

The Kalank gang! Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in SRK’s celebration last to this past year.