Stars Who Have Examined Positive for Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has created its rounds around the world right after first rising in the Wuhan, Hubei, province in China back in 2019 — and today’s biggest stars are not immune.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were being amongst the very first higher-profile names to check positive for COVID-19. On March 11, the Academy Award winner shared the signs the pair expert during their time in Australia, wherever Hanks was operating on pre-creation for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a bit exhausted, like we experienced colds, and some overall body aches,” the Forrest Gump actor said of he and Wilson. “Rita had some chills that came and went.”

On March 16, Us Weekly confirmed that Hanks and Wilson have been launched from the clinic. The pair, who have been married for 30 many years, rented a property in Australia in advance of traveling back again to the U.S.

Just about a week soon after Hanks and Wilson’s analysis was verified, Idris Elba introduced that he contracted the virus as well. He discovered by using Twitter on Monday that he made a decision to get examined just after discovering that an specific he was in call with analyzed positive on March 13.

The day following talking out, the English actor shared that Hanks’ confession motivated him to communicate about his personal issue. “I’m actually happy of Tom Hanks, who is also someone in the public eye who arrived out and claimed they have it and has been public about it,” the Cats actor claimed in a Twitter livestream movie. “I was definitely motivated by Tom’s shift there.”

Scroll down to see all the stars who have tested constructive for the novel coronavirus.