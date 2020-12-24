Stars Who Have Considered Quitting Performing: Jennifer Aniston, Much more

Stars are just like Us. Most folks have assumed about giving up their work at a single time or another, and some of Hollywood’s major celebrities have nearly turned their again on their acting professions.

Jennifer Aniston turned a single of the most recognizable names in the business enterprise right after her starring purpose on Buddies. In the years that followed, she landed popular roles in films these kinds of as Terrible Bosses and We’re the Millers. Nonetheless, in September 2020, she admitted that there was one particular performing task that led her to consider ending her career for excellent.

“I would have to say the final two decades that has crossed my brain, which it by no means did ahead of,” she claimed on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast.

The Emmy winner refrained from naming the job that pushed her to her restrictions with its “lack of business,” but she additional, “It was right after a job I had accomplished and I was like, ‘Whoa, that sucked the life out of me, and I don’t know if this is what interests me.’”

In a March 2019 Australian Men’s Health include tale, Chris Hemsworth admitted to experience “a whole lot of doubt” early in his occupation in Hollywood. Immediately after not getting traction following his job in 2009’s Star Trek, he regarded leaving acting behind.

“I was about to give up,” he claimed at the time. “I acquired much more and more nervous to the stage where I could not harness or use that power. It was all to my detriment.”

The Australia indigenous ultimately uncovered peace with the procedure. “I’ve stopped asking, ‘Who do I have to be? What individuality do I have to condition in purchase to triumph in this small business?’ And just likely, ‘Truly be yourself,’” he discussed. “That’s when matters started off to alter. Which is when I felt happier.”

In addition to showing in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films as Thor, Hemsworth has starred in significant-profile videos this kind of as the female-led Ghostbusters reboot in 2016 and Poor Situations at the El Royale in 2018.

A handful of yrs following his role in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireplace, Robert Pattinson contemplated exiting the enjoyment business enterprise right after his original not-so-excellent audition for Twilight — the film franchise that catapulted his vocation.

“It was the scene when [my character Edward Cullen] had a guitar … my agent was like, ‘Take your guitar into the audition,’” he described on the Hollywood International Press Association’s podcast in 2019. “I just walked in and they have been like, ‘Oh. You introduced a guitar. Do you want to participate in us a track,’ and I was like, ‘No. This is the worst conclusion I at any time produced.’ I was stating, ‘No,’ and they were being like, ‘You just introduced a guitar just to maintain it? Why did you deliver a guitar in?’ My full self-confidence just s–t the bed.”

The Good Time actor, who is taking above the part of Batman from Ben Affleck, added, “The audition was a single of the worst auditions I did in my complete existence. I bear in mind contacting my mothers and fathers and indicating, ‘I’m finished, I just cannot torture myself any longer.’ And the upcoming day, I got a [follow-up] Twilight audition.”

Scroll down to examine more actors’ stories about what led to them just about quitting their occupations as actors.