Stars Who Died in 2020

Last season, we have sadly said goodbye to a lot of prominent celebrities. Back in January, we dropped NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident next to eight other individuals, such as his 13-year old girl, Gianna. Back in July, Glee celebrities and fans alike contributed heartfelt tributes into Naya Rivera. More lately, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg expired at age 87, dear Black Panther celebrity Chadwick Boseman expired at age 43, also Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek expired at age 80. Read beforehand as we pay our respects to those celebrities that have passed off in 2020.