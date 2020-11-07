Stars React to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Election Win

It is official: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the presidential elections. After almost five days of painful delay, The Associated Press announced that the duo as champions on Nov. 7 when they procured the vote and electoral votes in Pennsylvania. It ended up being a nail-biter from begin to finish, however a record-breaking turnout of votes spanned Joe and Kamala to success, making widespread praise. Stars and governmental leaders like Ava DuVernay, Ariana Grande, along with Ilhan Omar have chosen to societal media to share their excitement after the information. “it is a time, people,” Ava composed on Twitter. “Turn on some music and then take it all in. You are in the Middle of history” Look ahead to see more star responses to the election success.