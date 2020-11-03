Stars Give First-Time Voters Advice For 2020 Election

What could be among the most crucial elections of our life, most Americans will likely be casting their vote for president for the first time this November. With young people creating up 37 percentage of qualified voters in 2020, as stated by the Brookings Institution and census info, activism one of Gen Z and Millennials is much more significant today than everbefore. As our favourite actors and change-makers make their voices heard and inspire folks to get into the polls — such as Michelle Obama along with her After We all cochair Lin-Manuel Miranda — we POPSUGAR asked them what information they would provide first-time voters to their 2020 election. Continue reading to their inspirational words of knowledge, and create your strategy to vote so that your voice is heard that this November — if it is through early retirement, an absentee ballot, or showing up to the polls on Nov. 3!