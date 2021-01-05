“Star Wars: The Significant Republic” Start Trailer

Lucasfilm Publishing has premiered the launch trailer for “Star Wars: The Higher Republic,” its prepared new “interconnected mega-story” established in that franchise’s universe.

The story is set at the peak of the Jedi Order and the republic, hundreds of years just before the Skywalker family. The approach is to cross comics, novels, middle-grade textbooks, and sooner or later the Disney+ Television set sequence “Star Wars: Acolyte” currently being made by “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland.

A narrator on the clip states: “We are the guardians of peace and justice. Outside of the stars is a in close proximity to-endless frontier. Our purchase was intended to shine its light-weight in even the darkest corners of the galaxy. There, we found an evil that none of us experienced trained for, that threatens all we know. For the survival of the Republic, the fate of all Jedi, for management of the Force itself…”

A new forged of characters will be spread out throughout various mediums beginning later this thirty day period. Head to the formal “Star Wars” site for far more information and facts.