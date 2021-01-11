Star Wars estimates quiz: Can you guess the Star Wars movie this estimate is from? | Films | Enjoyment

Questions
1. Identify the motion picture from which this quote arrives: “Your concentrate determines your truth.”
2. Title the motion picture from which this estimate will come: “Do. Or do not. There is no attempt.”
3. Name the film from which this quotation will come: “I come across your lack of faith disturbing.”
4. Identify the film from which this estimate will come: “It’s a entice!”
5. Identify the motion picture from which this estimate will come: “So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause.”
6. Title the film from which this quotation comes: “You know, no make a difference how considerably we fought, I have usually hated seeing you leave.”
Facebook Comments