Star Wars Book Of Boba Fett Episode 3 Release Date, Time

The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 3

When Will The Boba Fett Episode 3 Be Released?

Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 will arrive this coming Wednesday that is 12th January 2022 on Disney Plus to have a blastic week. It will be the third chapter to mark its season’s halfway.

To help you more, We have listed the exact release time as per the time zone as per different geographical areas, no matter where you are residing you can quickly set the countdown for the upcoming episode. Here, it is…

In Pacific – 3:00 AM on 11 Jan 2022

In Eastern Time – 8 AM 11 Jan 2022

In Indian Time zone – 8:00 AM on 11 Jan 2022

In Central Europe – 9:00 AM on Jan 11, 2022

In Sydney Australia – At 7:00 PM ADT

Boba Fett Episode 1 was released on December 29, 2021 Boba Fett Episode 2 was released on Jan 5,2021 Boba Fett Episode 3 will release on Jan 12,2022 Boba Fett Episode 4 is estimated to release on 19 Jan 2022 Boba Fett Episode 5 is scheduled to get released on January 26 Boba Fett Episode 6 is scheduled to get released on 2 February 2022 Boba Fett episode 7 will release on 9 February 2022

Where To Watch Boba Fett Episode 3?

As a part of Lucasfilm under Disney. The show will stream exclusively on Disney plus. You would be able to catch all the episodes thereby buying a variety of monthly plans.

What can happen in the next Boba Fett Episode?

In the upcoming episode, the viewer’s can be provided with the story based on revealing the vision of Fett. As he found deception of peace and oriented himself with life along with Tusken. The events will potentially drive him to make a decision that he doesn’t want to be a bounty hunter anymore.

The compilation of flashback scenes will allow fans to explore the life of Fett, after the death of Jango.

Boba might also be seen as holding a meeting with his associates. Most of them had possibly gotten free straps to do whatever they wished. And Boba will finally get control over the organization, though there are opponents that will later be seen in other upcoming episodes.

What do you think? Will Boba Fett be able to manage the throne?