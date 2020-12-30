Star Wars: Axed Rey artwork reveals her signing up for the Dark Side in The Increase of Skywalker | Films | Leisure

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought all of the ongoing tale threads to an close last yr. Disney, in affiliation with Lucasfilm, concluded the sequel trilogy by sending equally Rey Skywalker (played by Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to struggle Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). Eventually, Rey and Kylo defeated the dim lord, but sacrificed Kylo alongside the way.

However, at first items ended up meant to go a large amount otherwise for Rey.

Considering she is the granddaughter of Palpatine, she currently had the Dim Aspect of the Power inside of her.

Since of this, she has constantly been tempted the malevolent aspect of electric power – but she observed her way into the light when she worked with her mentor, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

It has now been discovered that some strategy art was drafted to see how a Darkish Aspect Rey would glimpse in the final motion picture.

