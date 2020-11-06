Stage set for Mt Barker students as school prepares for first theatre production since COVID-19 shutdown

Mt Barker Community College is preparing to finally bring out the costumes and break into song for its biannual school production.

After the production was delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, MBCC is putting the finishing touches on its rendition of Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical to be performed later this month.

Matilda is the popular book-turned-movie about a young, smart, and telekinetic girl who rights the wrongs at home and at school.

Director and MBCC music teacher Rhianna Reynolds said she was looking forward to getting the show under way.

“We had managed to get casting done (pre-COVID-19).

“We did the first read-through and then everything shut down for three months and I wasn’t sure we could pull it together at all,” she said.

“The kids were very determined which I love. The parents and school were supportive so we postponed the date and here we are.”

The production involves 62 school members with the cast featuring students from Year 6 to Year 12.

The show will be performed on November 28 and 29, and December 5 and 6.

“We have this fabulous Year 12 student, Lindsay Bush, who is playing Miss Agatha Trunchbull,” Ms Reynolds said.

“He came in and did the audition and just blew everyone away … he’s going to be a star.

“He just owns the role, I couldn’t imagine anyone else doing (it). He’s actually auditioning for the WA Academy of Performing Arts in between shows.

“I’m just looking forward to the kids getting out there and wowing the audiences and our community.

“We are a tiny country school but we’ve got some big stars and I can’t wait for everyone to see them.”