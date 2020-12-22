Stacey Solomon’s son Leighton tells her to ‘go away’ soon after she secretly movies him singing a Xmas tune

STACEY Solomon was requested to “go absent” soon after secretly filming her son Leighton singing though he performed on his Playstation.

The Free Gals star, 31, candidly recorded the clip whilst her 8-calendar year-previous boy sang the festive vintage, Rockin’ About The Xmas Tree.

Stacey had a big grin on her experience and swayed from aspect to aspect when candidly filming the youngster.

She even held a hand to her possess coronary heart as she instructed her 3.9 million Instagram followers in a caption: “His very little husky voice!”

The recreation was up seconds later on, however, as Stacey – who was runner up on the 2009 sequence of The X Factor – could not enable herself and joined in with the music.

Spinning all-around, Leighton smiled and told his giggling mum: “Go absent!”

Leighton is the center boy or girl of Stacey’s brood.

She experienced the two him and his more mature brother, Zachary, through earlier relationships, and is also mum to just one-year-previous Rex, who she shares with her present-day spouse Joe Swash.

Stacey is no stranger to sharing all factors of household lifestyle on-line and her most current picture of her boys has left enthusiasts in hysterics.

The gorgeous photograph shows Rex and Leighton laying on major of 12-12 months-outdated Zachary and all three are smiling broadly.

But it is their pet pet Theo’s photobombing that has truly long gone down a storm with fans.

Stacey admitted: “My coronary heart 😭😂 I just can’t end laughing at this… All of my toddlers 😂

“I know it is a really unsettling time at the second. But I hope even if it is just for a 2nd this provides a smile to your face the way it did to mine.

“Appreciate you all to the moon and back again. It’s going on the wall.”

One admirer replied: “I adore how the pet didn’t want to miss out of the photograph prospect!”

A further added: “Theo in this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂!”