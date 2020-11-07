Stacey Abrams Has Composed 11 Novels — Buy Them This

Stacey Abrams isn’t just a politician, attorney, voting-rights activist, also all around fearless advocate for democracy, but she is also an author, which makes us think that her times should include more than simply 24 hours. Abrams was powerful in assisting Joe Biden pull forward in her home country of Georgia through the presidential elections, working tirelessly to battle from voter suppression and enroll voters of colour in the southern country. But amid running and creating a variety of voting-rights associations — such as the New Georgia Project along with acceptable Fight — that the former Georgia adviser has printed 11 novels, such as two nonfiction novels under her own name and eight romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery. She has a brand new political thriller, branded While Justice Sleeps, set to launch in May 2021.

Ahead, to find out a little more about all Abrams’s novels, and show some pleasant support with the addition of some that can pique your curiosity to your internet shopping cart.