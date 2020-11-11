SRK, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to begin new jobs from Diwali

Though the coronavirus pandemic is still going strong, the sector has taken the courageous step to return to use new security measures. Based on reports in Mumbai Mirror, five of the main stars kick start their newest jobs that this Diwali month.

Shah Rukh Khan that has been missing from the silver screen since the launch of Zero (2018) will probably begin shooting YRF’s Pathan that reunites him with Deepika Padukone and now he’ll lock horns with John Abraham for the very first time.

Salman Khan who finished the patch-work on Radhe will probably begin functioning on Antim. The movie is a movie of Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern and can be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman Khan will soon be observed playing with a cop in this drama as well as also his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma plays a dreaded gangster. The movie will be taken in a village at Pune and in museums in Karjat and Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty will Start focusing on the adaptation of Shakespeare’s Comedy Of Errors branded Cirkus together with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The shoot starts this month.

Ranbir Kapoor that has been shooting Brahmastra and Shamshera to the past few decades eventually will operate on a new job at the end of the month. He starts work on Luv Ranjan’s untitled rom-com. He teams up with Shraddha Kapoor for your first time. That can be Shraddha’s initial new job that the celebrity will take place the lockdown.

Seems as though our B-town brigade is going outside to amuse the masses at the upcoming calendar year.