Netflix’s most popular series, Squid Game has become a global phenomenon just a few days after its release. It has become the number one streaming show on the platform in more than90 countries and its buzz doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

This Hwang Dong-hyuk creation has become the talk of the town and with the success of season 1, we might see the continuation of the series in its upcoming season. After all, there are still some unhinged mysteries and plot threads that are yet to be unwoven. Here is Squid Game season 2 spoilers, release date, cast, and everything we know so far.

Squid Game Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date, Cast, and More

Squid Game Season 1 Recap

The first season of the show saw more than 400 debt-ridden people take part in the Squid Game to make fortune for themselves. However, little did they know that this opportunity would turn into hell treatment.

The contestants went through some grueling challenges and in the end, it was Gi-Hu alone who emerged victorious among the pack of wolves. He earned about 46 billion won but things that he lost were something that the piece of paper couldn’t revive.

Squid Game Season 2 Spoilers and Theories

There hasn’t been any official confirmation yet but since the season ended on a cliffhanger, Squid Game season 2 might be on the way. With regards to spoilers, there’s no information on it, but we can always speculate theories on what could happen next.

In the last scene, we saw Gi-Hu withdrawing from his flight and returning. Gi-Hu still believes that there are kind people in the world and what Front Man and others are doing is inhumane. He may very well confront them in the next season.

Furthermore, there’s a possibility that a police officer is alive. The Front Man shot him in the shoulder and it was clearly shown that he fell in the water. He has crucial information regards to what happened on that island and how VIPs treat human lives. We may see him more in the next season.

As for other things, we will probably see the introduction of new characters as another Squid Game will occur within few days. How Gi-Hu infiltrates the game will be an interesting thing to see. He’s just a little man in this small world, so it will be fascinating to see what kind of difference can he make.

Also, how did this corporation that carries out Squid Game come to fruition? The old man is already dead and the games are still on, which means that someone from outside is still pulling the string. There are so many questions and hopefully, next season will answer all of them.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

Since there’s no official confirmation yet, we haven’t received any news related to the Squid Game season 2 release date. With the success of season 1, Netflix will likely go with another season. You can expect to hear the announcement within few months.

What was your favorite moment from Squid Game? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.