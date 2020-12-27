Squad ‘split’ around Ozil January recall, Garcia focused, Balogun Hottest, Chelsea win

GUNNER BLAST

Emmanuel Frimpong thinks the players are to blame for the present-day woe – not Mikel Arteta.

Frimpong told PlayOJO: “I really don’t think the dilemma is Arteta, I assume it’s the players and the expense the club has designed in the players.

“To be reasonable, when you glimpse at the Arsenal squad – it’s not the best of squads.

“Of class, we are all considering Arsenal should be in the top four, based on the record of the club, not based on the present-day gamers or where by the club is at the second.

“The point of the make any difference is Arsenal is not a top 4 staff at the minute, with the players we have, the constructions in spot, the club’s investments just haven’t been excellent adequate.

“Sometimes they do pay a good deal of money for players but regretably when they be a part of, they do not perform.

“For instance, gamers like Pepe and Xhaka have not performed to the normal that we assumed they would.

“I’m not delighted with the way the club is currently being run, but at the same time we have to be genuine and say they have put income into the club, it is just that the gamers that they’ve been bringing in haven’t labored.

“It’s down to a deficiency of competitiveness in the squad. The players are not great sufficient.”