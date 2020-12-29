Sq. Enix information: Last Fantasy 7 Remake Element 2 and Last Fantasy 16 update for 2021 | Gaming | Leisure

As section of their standard end-of-calendar year round-up, legendary Japanese gaming journal Famitsu has interviewed 110 match creators primarily based in the Land of the Rising Sun about their hopes for following 12 months. Among the all those quizzed ended up Square Enix icons Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Yoshida. Kitase-san, along with Tetsuya Nomura, are functioning tough on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Section 2 though Yoshida is performing on the two Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 16, the latter getting a PS5 console distinctive. And as we attract in direction of the finish of 2020 Final Fantasy admirers have been teased about what to be expecting in 2021.

Kitase-san claimed improvement is progressing “smoothly” on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 but included that admirers will have to wait around “a bit for a longer time” for far more details on the job.

The Square Enix veteran reported: “The very long-awaited Remaining Fantasy 7 Remake was last but not least unveiled in 2020. The new world of FF7 has only just started.

“My aspirations, not just in 2021 but over and above, will be how the story will broaden from below on out.

“It’s so exciting that I won’t be able to even envision what it will be like. Remember to look forward to it!”

Though Yoshida explained he expects following year to be the “busiest” of his profession.

Yoshi-P stated: “I’d like to make it a calendar year in which I can produce surprise and enjoyment to players and players, though also paying out notice to my wellbeing.”