Weekly Shonen Jump’s one of the most prized titles is finally going to get its own anime adaptation. Based on the manga series of the same name, Spy x Family will receive the anime in the upcoming year. Wit Studio and Clover Words are in their production.

Spy x Family has gathered rather a huge fan following since its release. Because of its uncanny plot and characters, the story has become quite popular. Its sale figures have also indicated its potential despite not receiving an anime adaptation. Let’s talk about Spy x Family season 1 spoilers, release date, and more.

Spy x Family Season 1 Spoilers, Release Date, Time, and More

Spy x Family Plot

Spy x Family revolves around three main characters of the series which include Twilight, Thorn Princess, and Anya Forger. The plot of the series is such that Twilight is a spy by the fake name of Loid Forger and he has a mission to gather information from the country.

To disguise himself, he has to marry a girl as well as adopt an orphan to pose as a genuine family. However, the girl that he marries is an assassin and the girl he adopts has an ability to read minds. Obviously, Yor and Loid aren’t aware of each other’s identity, but Anya’s ability allows her to know everything about those two.

With the family setup, Loid tries to live life as a normal individual and starts his mission. He’s completely unaware of Anya’s ability as well as Yor’s credentials. Similarly, Yor doesn’t know a thing about him but she agrees to marry him because she too has to cover her identity.

Spy x Family presents some hilarious situations where characters find themselves in unusual circumstances. The parents try their best to provide Anya with her needs which results in some unusual situations. As they spend days together, their bonds grow and they become closer to each other.

Spy Family Season 1 Spoilers

In Spy x Family season 1 spoilers, Loid will adopt Anya from an orphanage. He will also meet Yor and ask her to marry him. They will then pose as a superficial family with each having their own mission. Anya obviously wants to live a normal life, unlike her parents.

Loid and Yor will try their best to have Anya experience childhood to the best extent. Anya on the other hand will try to bring her parents closer to each other.

Spy x Family Season 1 Release Date

Spy x Family season 1 is set to release next year on soon to be declared date. The show is already in production and Wit Studio and Cloverworks are in on it. Wit Studio is obviously famous for its Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga adaptation. Hopefully, they’ll do a similar job for this.

As for the number of episodes, the information isn’t out yet. We are expecting the numbers to be around 12. However, considering the popularity of the manga series, it is also possible that they may decide to extend the numbers to 24.

The licensing of the series will most likely be carried out by Netflix. However, Crunchyroll and Funimation are also in the race to obtain the same. Netflix hasn’t announced it yet but they may reveal this information soon.

What are your thoughts on the Spy x Family anime adaptation? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.