Spy x Family is an ongoing anime series that follows the family of unusual individuals. The father, Loid Forger is a secret spy from the spy who is assigned a mission of getting close to Donovan. Mother, Yor Forger is a secret assassin and the daughter Anya is an esper.

While Anya is aware of the identities of her parents, they don’t know about secrets of each other. It is a comedy thriller anime that explores the adventures of Anya as she enrolls in the highly prestigious school of Eden. Let’s discuss Spy x Family episode 5 spoilers, release date, and time.

Spy x Family Episode 5 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Episode 4 Recap

In Spy x Family episode 4 recap, the Forger family visits Eden High for the interview and get their evaluation.

Evaluation Begins

The family visits Eden High school for the interview where the rest of the families also show up. Lloyd feels uneasy and finds out that they’re being watched. The evaluation has already begun and the faculty members are watching families from above.

Lloyd informs Yor and Anya to behave since they’re being watched. Following the commands of Lloyd, both Yor and Anya show elegance which impresses the Housemaster. The three from the Forger family act elegantly so that they could obtain maximum marks.

Elegance

A kid falls into the gutter and Lloyd helps him get out. However, in the process, he ends up dirtying his Clothes. Everyone thinks it’s the end for the Forger family but turns out they’ve brought another set of clothes for this exact situation.

A bunch of animals rampages inside the campus and the situation turns into chaos. Yor takes it upon herself to knock out the leader of the pack and sends them away. The housemaster once again gets impressed with the family and offers them to come up for the interview.

Spy x Family Episode 5 Spoilers

In Spy x Family episode 5 spoilers, the Forger family visits the school to see whether Anya passed in her interview.

Admitted to Eden

Anya, Loid, and Yor visit the school to see the results of the interview. Back at the HQ of WISE, they talk about mission Strix and how Loid would easily get Anya admitted into the school. However, Loid finds that Anya has failed as her name is not on the list.

However, Housemaster assures them that they’re first on the waiting list. Each year, few people opt not to go to school so Anya’s admission is pretty much confirmed. In the evening, Loid receives a call from the school and they confirm Anya’s admission.

Anya’s Wish

Frankie arrives and congratulates Anya on her admission. He asks her to ask his dad for any wish. She tells Loid that she wants to be saved in the castle-like shown in the show. They rent out a castle to fulfill Anya’s wish. Loid calls up people from his agency to play as props.

Anya asks her dad to become a hero and Frankie to become a villain. Yor poses as Frankie’s pet to attack Loid, however, she falls. Frankie tries to attack Loid but Loid knocks him out and saves Anya. Anya thanks her and promises to do her best in the school.

Spy x Family Episode 5 Watch Online

You can watch Spy x Family episode 5 online on Netflix and YouTube.

Spy x Family Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Here is Spy x Family episode 5 release date and time.

Japan – 11:00 PM, May 7th

India – 7:30 PM, May 7th

USA/Canada – 10:30 AM, May 7th

UK – 3:30 PM, May 7th

CES (Europe) – 4:30 PM, May 7th

Will Anya pass in her interview? Let us know what you think. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.