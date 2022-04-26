Based on the manga series of the same name, Spy x Family is an ongoing anime series produced by Wit Studio and is currently in its first season. It is a thriller comedy anime that follows the exploits of the Forger family who is made up of some unusual individuals.

Lloyd Forger is a spy who is known by the code name Twilight. Yor, the wife is a secret assassin and their daughter Anya is an esper. Only Anya knows about the real identities of both father and mother and she finds it amusing. Let’s discuss Spy x Family Episode 4 spoilers, release date, and time.

Spy x Family Episode 4 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Episode 3 Recap

In Spy x Family episode 3 recap, Lloyd starts making preparations for the interview, however, both Anya and Yor aren’t able to perform as he expected.

Preparation for the Interview

With the date of the interview nearing, Loid suggests both daughter and wife prepare for the interview. He plays the role of the interviewer and asks questions. He asks what Anya does on holidays to which she replies that his father doesn’t let her go out of the house.

Loid understands that it won’t work and decides to take both of them out so that they could feel what real family feels like. They go to the opera house, art-house and a few other places. While having dinner, Loid realizes that nothing can be done about it.

Lovely Family

Yor suggests them a place to go and they visit the park. A thief steals a purse of an old woman and Yor starts chasing the thief, however, she loses him. Loid too goes high to spot the thief among people. Anya reads the thoughts of the people and helps Loid in recognizing the thief.

Loid chases after him and catches him. He returns the purse to an old woman who thanks him for the deed. Loid doesn’t react as he usually doesn’t get recognition for his work. The old lady tells them that they’re a lovely family which makes Loid feel that they’ve made some progress.

Spy x Family Episode 4 Spoilers

In Spy x Family episode 4, the Forger family visits the school for Anya’s interview and has to face some tough challenges.

Evaluation Begins

The family visits Eden High school for the interview where the rest of the families also show up. Lloyd feels uneasy and finds out that they’re being watched. The evaluation has already begun and the faculty members are watching families from above.

Lloyd informs Yor and Anya to behave since they’re being watched. Following the commands of Lloyd, both Yor and Anya show elegance which impresses the Housemaster. The three from the Forger family act elegantly so that they could obtain maximum marks.

Elegance

A kid falls into the gutter and Lloyd helps him get out. However, in the process, he ends up dirtying his Clothes. Everyone thinks it’s the end for the Forger family but turns out they’ve brought another set of clothes for this exact situation.

A bunch of animals rampages inside the campus and the situation turns into chaos. Yor takes it upon herself to knock out the leader of the pack and sends them away. The housemaster once again gets impressed with the family and offers them to come up for the interview.

Spy x Family Episode 4 Watch Online

The Spy x Family Episode 4 will be available to watch online on YouTube and Netflix.

Spy x Family Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Here is Spy x Family episode 4 release date and time.

Japan – 11:00 PM, April 30th

India – 7:30 PM, April 30th

USA/Canada – 10:30 AM, April 30th

UK – 3:30 PM, April 30th

CES (Europe) – 4:30 PM, April 30th

Can Anya pass the interview? Let us know your opinion in the comments.