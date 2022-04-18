Based on the manga of the same name, Spy x Family is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It focuses on Loid Forger who is a spy and has been sent on a mission to get close to a person who could disrupt the peace between the two sides.

However, the task isn’t as easy as it seems because Loid has to form a fake family to get close to Donovan. Fortunately, he manages to find both a daughter and a wife, however, little does he know that both of them carry secrets of their own. Let’s discuss Spy x Family episode 3 spoilers, release date, and time.

Spy x Family Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Episode 3 Recap

In Spy x Family episode 3 recap, Loid sets out to find a wife to accommodate him in the school while Yor gets invited to a party.

New Wife

Forger tries to dress Franky as a woman so that he could use him for a wife, however, their plan fails. Franky gives Forger a list of unmarried women in their area to find a wife. Meanwhile, we meet Yor who is a secret assassin and 27 years old, however, she hasn’t gotten married.

One day, Forger meets Yor and agrees to become his date for the party. However, when the day of the party arrives, Forger leaves Yor hanging as he deals with the smugglers on the way. Yor decides to go to the party alone as she expects Forger not to come.

Finally Married

Just when she’s about to leave, Loid arrives, covered in blood, and introduces Yor as his wife to others. Camilla gets jealous because Yor has a handsome husband and tries to bring up Yor’s past. However, Loid is fascinated by Yor’s love for her brother and proposes to her.

They get out and drive in a van but the smugglers start chasing them. Loid tells Yor that they’re his patients so that she doesn’t become suspicious of him. After a few crashes, Loid tells Yor that they should get married and she agrees. Loid uses the ring from the grenade to propose to her for marriage.

Spy x Family Episode 3 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Episode 3 Spoilers

In Spy x Family episode 3 spoilers, Loid prepares both Anya and Yor for the upcoming interview, however, things don’t go as planned.

Preparation for the Interview

With the date of the interview nearing, Loid suggests both daughter and wife prepare for the interview. He plays the role of the interviewer and asks questions. He asks what Anya does on holidays to which she replies that his father doesn’t let her go out of the house.

Loid understands that it won’t work and decides to take both of them out so that they could feel what real family feels like. They go to the opera house, art-house and a few other places. While having dinner, Loid realizes that nothing can be done about it.

Lovely Family

Yor suggests them a place to go and they visit the park. A thief steals a purse of an old woman and Yor starts chasing the thief, however, she loses him. Loid too goes high to spot the thief among people. Anya reads the thoughts of the people and helps Loid in recognizing the thief.

Loid chases after him and catches him. He returns the purse to an old woman who thanks him for the deed. Loid doesn’t react as he usually doesn’t get recognition for his work. The old lady tells them that they’re a lovely family which makes Loid feel that they’ve made some progress.

Spy x Family Episode 3 Watch Online

Spy x Family Episode 3 will be available to watch online on Netflix and YouTube.

Spy X Family Episode 3 "Prepare for the Interview" preview pic.twitter.com/cnZasZENoW — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) April 16, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Here is Spy x Family episode 3 release date and time.

Japan – 11:00 PM, April 23rd

India – 7:30 PM, April 23rd

USA/Canada – 10:30 AM, April 23rd

UK – 3:30 PM, April 23rd

CES (Europe) – 4:30 PM, April 23rd

Can the Forger family crack the interview? Let us know what you think down below. For more such updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.