Based on the manga of the same name, Spy x Family is an ongoing anime series produced by Wit Studio and Cloverworks. It is a brand new anime series whose first episode just aired recently. Spy x Family is one of the most successful modern manga series of Shonen Jump and we are expecting its anime to follow the same trail.

It revolves around a group of three people who meet each other and form a relationship for their reasons. However, what first starts as a conditional relationship, later on, becomes part of their life as they continue with the usual exploits. Let’s discuss Spy x Family episode 2 spoilers, release date, and time.

Spy x Family Episode 2 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Spy x Family Episode 1 Recap

In Spy x Family episode 1 recap, we get introduced to the protagonist who is a spy that goes by the name of “Twilight”. His current mission is over and he receives a communication for his next mission.

Twilight

Twilight is a spy from Westalise’s secret intelligence agency called WISE and he has been dispatched on a secret mission to keep the peace between both East and West. His mission this time is to get close to Donovan Desmond who is the leader of the Ostania’s National United Party.

As per his mission, he needs to adopt a daughter and form a family to achieve this goal. Twilight visits an orphanage to adopt a child and his eyes stumble across Anya who possesses the ability to read people’s minds. However, Twilight is unaware of that. He adopts her.

Mission Strix

Twilight gets a new name of Loid Forget and forms a new identity. He then tells Anya that she needs to clear the entrance exam at one of the schools. It is also the school where Donovan frequently visits for parent-teacher meetings with his kid.

Anya already finds that his father is a detective but she doesn’t tell him about her abilities since it would freak him out. In a short time, both form a pretty strong bond and on the day of the exam, Anya clears the exam. However, Forger finds that the school needs both mother and father to visit the school for the interview.

Spy x Family Episode 2 Spoilers

In Spy x Family episode 2, Forger and Anya search for the mother so that they can have Anya admitted into the school.

New Wife

Forger tries to dress Franky as a woman so that he could use him for a wife, however, their plan fails. Franky gives Forger a list of unmarried women in their area to find a wife. Meanwhile, we meet Yor who is a secret assassin and 27 years old, however, she hasn’t gotten married.

One day, Forger meets Yor and agrees to become his date for the party. However, when the day of the party arrives, Forger leaves Yor hanging as he deals with the smugglers on the way. Yor decides to go to the party alone as she expects Forger not to come.

Finally Married

Just when she’s about to leave, Loid arrives, covered in blood, and introduces Yor as his wife to others. Camilla gets jealous because Yor has a handsome husband and tries to bring up Yor’s past. However, Loid is fascinated by Yor’s love for her brother and proposes to her.

They get out and drive in a van but the smugglers start chasing them. Loid tells Yor that they’re his patients so that she doesn’t become suspicious of him. After a few crashes, Loid tells Yor that they should get married and she agrees. Loid uses the ring from the grenade to propose to her for marriage.

Spy x Family: Series Premiere Review: Spy x Family brings one of the most popular current manga to the screen with a beautifully animated, hilarious premiere. https://t.co/svcdVvQ7T1 | https://t.co/9PZsVIqjR3 | https://t.co/eKi4cP5ni2 #gaming #news #entertainment pic.twitter.com/OoDFydE8Ir — eStream Studios (@eStream_Studios) April 10, 2022

Spy x Family Episode 2 Watch Online

Spy x Family episode 2 is available to watch online on YouTube and Netflix.

Spy x Family Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Here is Spy x Family episode 2 release date and time.

Japan – 11:00 PM, April 16th

India – 7:30 PM, April 16th

USA/Canada – 10:30 AM, April 16th

UK – 3:30 PM, April 16th

CES (Europe) – 4:30 PM, April 16th

Will Anya get admission to school? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.