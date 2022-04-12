Spy x Family is an ongoing brand new anime series based on manga of the same name. It revolves around Loid Forger, a spy, Anya Forger, a telepath, and Yor Forger, an assassin. These three people form a relationship of father, daughter, and wife, however, the father and wife aren’t aware of each others’ real identities.

Loid Forger goes by his spy name of Twilight and he has been assigned a mission to investigate Donovan. He needs to ensure that peace remains still between East and Westside and forces trying to disrupt it don’t succeed. Let’s discuss Spy x Family Episode 1 Summary.

Spy x Family Episode 1 Summary – New Detective in the Town

West and East have been constantly in the cold war with each other. In these times of war, it is difficult to maintain peace as some forces are trying to cause chaos. Twilight, a spy from the WISE group is given a mission to ensure that peace remains intact between the two sides.

For this, he is given a task to get close to Donovan and investigate him. However, to do that, he needs to form his own family. He has only seven days and in these seven days, Twilight needs to find a daughter.

Twilight visits an orphanage to look for kids to adopt. He asks for an intelligent kid and meets Anya who is a telepath. However, no one knows about her ability of her. Anya solves Sudoku to impress Twilight and he decides to adopt her.

New Home

Twilight himself changes his identity to Loid Forger and asks Anya to tell everyone they’re real father and daughter. He gets a new home and decides to stay with her till the mission is accomplished.

Anya through her telepathic ability learns that Loid Forger is a detective and finds it pretty exciting. She accidentally opens the briefcase of Forger and ends up attracting Edger and his men. They arrive at Twilight’s home and kidnap the girl.

After a fight, Twilight realizes that it’s not right for a little girl to involve in his life but Anya wants to stay with him and she returns. He prepares Anya for the entrance exam and after some hardwork, she manages to clear it. However, for the interview, he learns that he needs to bring Anya’s mother as well.

Spy x Family Episode 2 – What to Expect

In Spy x Family Episode 2, you can expect to see the debut of the third main character of the show. Yor, who is going to become the wife of Loid will make an entrance. Like Loid, she also has a secret. Yor is secretly an assassin and Loid isn’t aware of it.

Anya on the other hand obviously finds out due to her telepathic ability. However, she still wants to get her as her mother and she makes the effort to unite Loid and Yor. At the end, Loid proposes Yor and they decide to get married.

Spy x Family Episode 1 – Where to Watch

Spy x Family episode 1 is available to watch for free on YouTube. For high quality streaming, you can watch it on Netflix.

