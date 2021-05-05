Spurs News: Failed Vinicius to Benfica this Summer

News from Premier League as Tottenham Hotspurs will send back Carlos Vinicius to Benfica and keep their search on for Harry Kane backup.

Tottenham Hotspurs signed Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a season long loan deal. The Portuguese side provided an option for Tottenham to sign Vinicius permanently for £36million at the end of the loan spell.

But Carlos Vinicius couldn’t impress the Tottenham management.

Carlos Vinicius failed to deliver at Spurs

Carlos Vinicius scored 18 goals from 32 appearances for Benfica and led the Top Scorer chart in Liga NOS.

But couldn’t keep the expectations high, as Spurs management had their hopes from the 26 years old Brazilian forward. He has scored only one goal from 9 appearances in Premier League.

He performed comparatively well in Europe League, where he scored six from 9 games.

Carlos Vinicius is likely to return to Benfica following an unsuccessful stint with Tottenham https://t.co/kh72vPkJNL — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 4, 2021

Uncertainty with Harry Kane Future as well

Tottenham will certainly keep themselves busy to find a possible replacement for Harry Kane. But the future of Harry Kane remains unclear.

Manchester United plot Harry Kane move

Spurs failed to win the EFL Carabao Cup trophy this year, as they lost against Man City. And the lack of Silverware might force Harry Kane to leave the club next Summer.

Harry Kane has done a lot for his club throughout his career. He graduated from Spurs academy and only spent 2 years playing in different teams on loan. But his urge to win trophies might push him out of the club soon.