Spurs concern Hugo Lloris could join Poch at PSG and line up Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson as likely replacement

SPURS are preparing for a battle to end Hugo Lloris from linking up with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

And the club are presently wanting at potential replacements with West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson of Manchester United potential targets.

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino has agreed to choose charge of PSG, the club the place he used to play.

Poch will glance to convey in gamers this thirty day period with Dele Alli just one possible player.

However Pochettino is also hunting extensive-time period and he is keen to indication French nationwide captain Lloris in the summer time.

In spite of staying aged 34, Lloris would be a popular signing at the Parc des Princes as a alternative for Keylor Navas.

Lloris, who signed from Lyon for £7m in 2012, has a single 12 months remaining on his recent offer.

Of the targets, Johnstone continues to impress for West Brom in spite of their lowly place in the League.

Also, Henderson is getting ever more disappointed at United with David de Gea nevertheless getting preferred.