Spotted: Akshay Kumar snapped article a dubbing session

Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the launch of Laxmmi Bomb. The celebrity celebrities using Kiara Advani at the undertaking along with also the trailer along with a track in the movie have already made a stir on the web. Akshay and Kiara have begun promoting the movie on tv displays. Akshay is obviously leaving no rock unturned to produce the movie reach as many individuals as you can. That can be Akshay and Kiara’s very first launch article the lockdown. Now we snapped Akshay because he stepped out from town to get a special session.

The paparazzi clicked on the celebrity later he wrapped up his job and was moving towards his journey. Akshay appeared in a rush and immediately zoomed off into his journey. Well, using a huge launch coming up along with various different jobs under his wing, then we’re convinced Khiladi Kumar has plenty on his plate to keep him occupied. Scroll through for images.