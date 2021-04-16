Spotify took the wraps off its in-car entertainment system, Car Thing

Acceding to the latest news, well known streaming platform Spotify will release its first hardware, an in car entertainment system dubbed Car Thing. Earlier this month, Spotify Car Thing appeared in certain codes in Apple’s iOS. It should be noted that the entertainment system was first tested back in 2019.

Finally, Spotify has unwrapped the device at least for the US market. The system is targeted at Spotify Premium subscribers. Spotify Car Thing will be available for Spotify’s Premium subscribers without any additional charge. Spotify will also ship the product free to its Premium subscribers.

Spotify Car Thing comes with LCD touchscreen display. It comes with a large knob that can be easily gripped. It is to be used for navigation. The entertainment system features four buttons at the top preset with which, users will be able to activate their favorite music, podcasts, or playlists functions. Users can also change the buttons manually. The gadget will come with voice control capabilities.

Spotify Car Thing is specially designed for cars that don’t have a modern in-car infotainment systems like that of an Apple CarPlay or an Android Auto installed. The device is lightweight. It weighs 3.4oz (96g) and has a dimension of 4.6 x 2.5 x 0.7 inches. The device comes with Bluetooth support. Alternatively, users can also connect through an AUX or USB cable but that should be connected to the car stereo system.

Spotify has tagged Car Thing with a price tag of $80. As of now, the company has not yet declared any specific timeline for release. Note that Spotify Car Thing will most likely come in limited edition. It will only be available to U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers and that also on an invite only basis.