How to Fix Spotify’s “Something Went Wrong – Try Reloading the Page” Error?

Despite some recent issues earlier this year, Spotify is currently the most popular music and podcast streaming service on the globe. They all appear to have happened really swiftly. However, politics are irrelevant to the common consumer; what counts are the service and cost.

With the possible exception of the occasional annoying content restriction that is nearly impossible to evade without utilizing a VPN or anything similar, Spotify is largely incredibly dependable and doesn’t typically have any problems. The most frequent error message on Spotify is “Something went wrong – Try reloading the page,” which is very general. Even while PCs see this problem the most, iOS and Android devices may also experience it.

Note: Verify that your Internet connection is stable before doing any of the actions listed below. Nothing on this page will help if your connection is down.

Sign out And Into Your Spotify Account Again to Solve “Something that Went Wrong – Try Reloading the Page”.

You will need to log out of your Spotify account and back in again after you have confirmed that your Internet connection is stable. This is an excellent repair that will just take a few seconds to complete.

Clear the Spotify Cache to Fix “Something Went Wrong – Try Reloading the Page”.

To resolve this issue, you may also try cleaning the Spotify cache on your device.

Android:

Go to Settings.

Access Apps.

Look up Spotify.

Select Storage.

Under Storage, choose Clear data and Delete cache.

iOS:

Press Home.

Select Settings.

Select Storage.

Select Clear Cache.

Windows:

Click the upper-right corner and choose Settings.

To find out the location of your cache, scroll down to Offline storage location.

Navigate to that folder on your PC.

Choose every file in that folder, then remove it.

Internet browser PWA version of Spotify

You must launch your browser and delete all of its caches and cookies. Check out our guides for Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Brave below if you need help with this.

Try upgrading the Spotify app from the Windows Store, App Store, or Google Play Store, or just download the player directly from the Spotify website, if clearing the cache hasn’t resolved the issue. Once you’ve updated Spotify, make sure the issue has been fixed.

Uninstall and Reinstall Spotify. Android, IOS, Windows, Browser PWA.

The only other option left is to remove and reinstall Spotify on your device if all other attempts have failed. This entails removing the application or software, rebooting your gadget, and then reinstalling the application.

If Spotify is installed on a PWA device, click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the browser window, move your cursor over applications, and select Manage applications.

Now all you have to do is click the cross next to the Spotify program, and your computer will be free of it.

After completing this, you should delete all of your cookies and cache before reinstalling Spotify as a PWA.