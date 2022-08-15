Spotify Login: Update on Spotify Login Issues New App Version Promises Solutions

The infamous login problem has long plagued Spotify users, especially on mobile devices. Users have been complaining about the problem on Reddit and other forums, and Spotify moderators have even been seen erasing the complaint postings. But now that the problem has been identified, the corporation has already made the fix available in an update.

After many weeks of anticipation, Spotify has finally issued a statement confirming that the update will be fixed. Hey everyone, We appreciate your patience as we investigated this matter. We’re pleased to report that this should be fixed for everyone at this point. Be sure to upgrade your app to the most recent version. Therefore, in order to solve the problem, people who have been having it should right away download the most recent version.

Fixed Spotify Login Issue

Spotify acknowledged the problem and made an effort to provide users with short-term comfort before delivering the remedy. “Hello everybody, Users are reporting that when they attempt to access their accounts via mobile data, an error screen that reads “Something went wrong. Try once more. The blog post stated, “According to the reports we’re hearing, it appears that this is having an effect on Telstra consumers.

Users had been complaining about the problem on social media and blogs for months. The problem that prohibited users from logging onto a device was the most prevalent. Mobile data connections were more frequently affected by the problem. The in-app search feature was also unusable due to a related issue.

Note that when it comes to music streaming services, Spotify currently has one of the highest costs in India. The price of Spotify’s monthly subscriptions exceeds what Apple charges for its Apple Music service. Even Amazon Prime Music and Google’s YouTube Music are far less expensive. Gaana and JioSaavn, for example, offer far less expensive annual subscription plans.

How quickly Spotify resolves the other issues with greyed-out music and missing friend activity is still up in the air.

