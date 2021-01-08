Spongebob comes to ‘Madden NFL 21’ in “Reef-Top” crossover

Madden NFL 21 will be getting new Spongebob-themed written content in the ‘Reef-Top’ update, which includes engage in kinds, apparel and areas.

EA confirmed the uncommon DLC in a video posted to their Twitter. The trailer reveals off a new place in The Lawn, showcasing lots of Spongebob staples. The Krusty Krab can be found, as very well as a Nickelodeon blimp and a Spongebob balloon.

I am all set, I am ready‼️ 🍍

Welcome to @SpongeBob Reef-Major in #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/BhEN5dVh6Y

— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 7, 2021

Worries will be established accordingly, with benefits centered on the preferred cartoon sequence. Unique Spongebob equipment will fall with each and every earn, together with dazzling and colourful clothing based on Squidward, Patrick, and the titular Sponge himself.

The release of this new update encourages the NFL Wild Card recreation airing this weekend on both equally CBS and Nickelodeon – bringing the two manufacturers jointly in more techniques than just one.

Reef-Best will also include things like Spongebob-themed approaches to perform and rejoice a gain, like the Goo Lagoon Bowl and the Flying Duchman’s Ghostly Seize which permits players to leap bigger than regular.

Sandy’s Rocket Arm Rally is a ability that lets gamers throw passes more than 80 yards at a time, and the Goo Lagoon Bowl decreases anything to sluggish motion.

Madden NFL 21 is nevertheless acquiring frequent updates, with the latest meant to improve draft resources, home guidelines, and let commissioners to established X-Aspect customisation limits. The video game also released an update in September of very last 12 months that was intended to fix Franchise Manner.

The reception to the activity has been combined, with numerous lovers declaring the 2021 match was not distinct ample from the 2020 presenting.