Directed by Jon Watts, Spiderman: No Way Home is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie which is a sequel to Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home, both in the timeline of MCU.

This is the third movie in the MCU’s Spiderman universe while 27th overall. It is coming right after the release of Eternals and will be 4th movie in the 4th phase of MCU. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker as we dive into one more adventure story of his. Let’s talk about Spiderman: No Way Home spoilers, release date, plot, and more.

Spiderman: No Way Home Spoilers

As far as Spiderman: No Way Home spoilers go, we haven’t received any confirmed information regarding any. Since there’s very little time left for the official release, we will naturally learn more about them. Despite that, there’s a lot of things to speculate.

One of the most talked points about this upcoming release is related to the return of Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield as Spidermen from their respective timelines. Although trailers and teasers haven’t shown them in the movie, many people believe that they will make an appearance.

In various interviews, the cast and crew members of No Way Home have blatantly denied the possibility of the involvement of these two. Even Andrew Garfield went on to say that he’s not part of the movie.

However, some fans still believe that they’re just hiding it since it will be a huge surprise when the day of release arrives. The trailer itself has shown some hints of two more Spidermen and if the rumors are true, two spectacular Spidermen will return to the screen to reprise their roles.

Spiderman: No Way Home Release Date

Spiderman: No Way Home release date is scheduled for December 17th, 2021 in the United States while it will have a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles on December 13th, 2021. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the movie will be available in the theatres on 15th December.

It will also be the first movie from phase four which will get its release in China. The previous movies Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals didn’t receive a theatrical release in China. As one of the most hyped movies of 2021, No Way Home is expected to generate a lot of revenue.

Spiderman: No Way Home Cast

In Spiderman: No Way Home Cast, Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker aka Spiderman. Along with him, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon will also return to play their respective characters.

Spiderman: No Way Home Plot

The movie will resume right after the events of Far From Home where Mysterio revealed the identity of Peter Parker to the world. Now Peter will ask for help from Doctor Strange to alter the reality. However, things won’t go as he planned.

Can’t believe no one spotted this yet. Zoom in at your own risk! #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/IoB9qV9z3A — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) December 12, 2021

Because of the experimentation mistake, Strange will end up opening the doors to different dimensions. This will allow villains from that dimension to invade the Earth and cause havoc among the people.

This of course indicates the return of Spidermen from that dimension, however, that’s a controversial topic. Tobey and Garfield’s appearance is still under the radar and things will be cleared once the movie is released to the theatres.

What are your expectations from Spiderman: No Way Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.