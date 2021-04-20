“Spider-Verse” Sequel Sets New Directors

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson have all been tapped to direct the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Sony Pictures Animation.

Dos Santos’ directing role had been previously announced, but the trio has reportedly been working together on the project from the start.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are all returning to produce while the original film’s co-director Peter Ramsey will executive produce along with Aditya Sood.

In addition, Lord and Miller will join David Callaham (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) as the film’s credited screenwriters.

In a joint statement, the directing trio says: “The crew behind the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales.”

Powers previously co-directed Pixar’s “Soul” and wrote the script for “One Night in Miami” based on his play. Thompson served as production designer on the first ‘Spider-Verse’ film while Dos Santos is an animation veteran who has helmed episodes of “The Legend of Korra,” “Justice League Unlimited,” “Teen Titans,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender”.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to open in theaters on October 7th 2022.

