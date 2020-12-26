Spectacular start to Boxing Working day racing as 125-1 and 100-1 winners shock at Wetherby and Limerick on King George day

KING GEORGE working day started with a bang as 125-1 and 100-1 winners struck at Wetherby and Limerick.

The two outsiders observed off the perfectly-fancied favourites into next making certain a rough start out for punters.

1

In the opener at Wetherby, Nick Kent’s Ballycallan Fame was a cosy winner irrespective of being despatched off a huge 125-1.

The mare was producing her very first start out for a new secure and the Kent workforce will have a Boxing Day to remember as she scooted up by over ten lengths.

Jockey Charlie Hammond could not imagine his luck as Ballycallan Fame streaked absent from favourite World wide Harmony.

If 125-1 wasn’t big enough for you, you could have backed her at 177 on the Betfair Exchange!

And just 25 minutes later on there was an additional triple-determine winner.

This time it was in Eire as Awkwafina stunned odds-on jolly Palm Beach front.

It was the horses first at any time run about hurdles but was yet another horse owning her extremely initially operate for a new stable.

The 100-1 stunner just received the better of Palm Seaside in a limited-struggle just after the past flight.

It really is unlikely that everything comparable will manifest in the King George at Kempton afterwards this afternoon.

But then all over again, Black Op is at present a 100-1 chance in the characteristic because of off at 3.00.

