Spain draws against Sweden in EURO opener

News from UEFA EURO 2020 as Spain with clear dominance shared points with defensive Sweden in their opening game of the Campaign.

Spain starts their UEFA EURO 2020 Campaign against Sweden in Group E at Estadio de La Cartuja, Sevilla.

Spain enjoyed clear domination of the complete game, took 17 shots in total, but managed to keep only 5 on target. Whereas Sweden displayed a strong defensive game against the talented Spanish side.

Victor Lindelof lead the Swedish defense, and managed to keep a tight game in their half.

Spain dominated Possession; Both teams missed several chances

The Spanish side had 91% possession in the first 20 minutes of the game. They had complete domination in the first 30 minutes as well.

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique made good use of his team captain, Jordi Alba to create a balanced team. Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata missed chances in the game. Koke missed chances as well.

And in return, Sweden relied upon their counterattacks. Their wonderkid Alexander Isak missed his chances as well.

#ESP missed four big chances vs. #SWE, the most by any team in a #EURO2020 match so far.



Spain but the 'S' is silent. pic.twitter.com/44sxIBZKLk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021

The goalkeepers displayed a brilliant performance in the 1st half as they made several saves.

Spain managed to keep a brilliant pass accuracy of more than 91% with pass count above 900. Everything went well for Spain, but they lacked the efficiency.

Luis Enrique trusts his young squad

Spain manager Luis Enrique fielded several youngsters right from the start. Pedri was the youngest one in the starting line-up. Dani Olmo, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Pau Torres and Goalkeeper Unai Simon started the game.

Luis Enrique made good use of the agility in the game. The young brigade linked well with the experienced ones.

Most of the Spanish players received their 1st or 2nd dose of vaccines on Friday and played their opener on Sunday. Hence, their fitness remained outstanding throughout.

Spain lacks number 9 whereas Sweden miss Zlatan

Alvaro Morata played as the striker for Spain, but failed the make him count on the pitch. He missed several easy chances where anybody of his stature will expect to score.

For Sweden, Alexander Isak displayed his talent on the pitch. He earned several chances on his caliber but couldn’t take the clean shot.

Spain pay price for desperate lack of cutting edge as awful Morata flops again



✍️ @MirrorMilnehttps://t.co/9BvWrJR2df pic.twitter.com/OqTIGB2uh2 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 14, 2021

Sweden also got few opportunities, but their shots went far away from the goal. Spain had everything they required except the perfect goal scorer in the forward. They created their chances pretty well but missed to make the breakthrough.