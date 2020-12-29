Spacey Features Third Xmas Concept

One of the most strange holiday getaway traditions continues as actor Kevin Spacey has posted another online video on his YouTube web site on Xmas Eve – the third time he has done this given that his vocation implosion in the wake of many allegations.

The to start with two films, which each racked up tens of millions of sights, took on to some degree sinister and thinly veiled metaphorical tones. The new just one, titled 1-800 XMAS attempts a entire diverse technique.

No Frank Underwood-model persona this time. Instead he usually takes on a extra reflective tone in this video, supplying compassion to people struggling with the holiday seasons this year and sharing the range for a suicide hotline.

For all those struggling these holidays, a list of various hotlines by country can be located at Wikipedia.