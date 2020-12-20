Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Responds To Kristin Cavallari Romance Speculation On WWHL

While Kristin allegedly slid into one Southern Allure star’s DMs, they were not Austen’s.

Kristin Cavallari can not hold out with any straight, solitary males with no currently being connected to them romantically adhering to her split from Jay Cutler. Even though she’s reportedly relationship comic Jeff Dye, lovers also speculated she and “Southern Allure” star Austen Kroll have been a point when they satisfied up for evening meal in Nashville earlier this month.

Adhering to some social media remarks some interpreted as flirtatious, Kroll, Cavallari, Kristin’s BFF Justin Anderson and Austen’s “Southern Attraction” costar Craig Conover dined together, with Anderson sharing a image of the foursome on social media.

But Kroll swears it was innocent.

Showing up on “Look at What Occurs Stay” on Thursday evening, he was asked what was really likely down concerning them.

“Truthfully, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into city,’ so we all went to evening meal and we all strike it off,” claimed Kroll. “We wanted to go and go to ’em, and we did. Actually, we just all get along so so properly.”

As far as any romance is concerned, Kroll added, “Pay attention, Kristen is out of a 10 12 months long romantic relationship, she’s not looking for just about anything. I am out of a person who had one child, there is no cause to bounce into a thing with an individual who has a few children, I can promise you that.”

Conover was also on WWHL and produced certain to issue out his girlfriend, Natalie Hegnauer, was at the supper as well.

“She is certainly living her finest lifestyle,” Kroll explained of Cavallari. When Andy Cohen stated Austen was as well, he agreed, declaring, “You might be damn ideal I am!”

Kristin previously downplayed any romance rumors on her Instagram Tale, declaring, “I did not understand I wasn’t permitted to have Close friends that are guys.” Meanwhile, her alleged BF Jeff Dye seemingly responded to the Kroll speculation by tweeting out, “He wishes.”

Following 10 yrs jointly, Cavallari and Jay Cutler declared their divorce previously this year. The two share 3 little ones.