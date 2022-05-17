Southern Charm Season 8 Trailer: Fans Are Surprised After The Return Of Naomie Olindo!

Season 8 of Southern Charm is coming back, so put on your best southern attire and sip some sweet tea. We’ve been waiting a long time to see Charleston’s wildest gang again. surprized

Since that crazy reunion, they’ve been quite busy. Because they both saw through Austen Kroll’s b.s., Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover have a lot in common.

Paige DeSorbo, Summer House fashionista Paige DeSorbo, and Craigy are all in love with each other. But don’t worry, Austen’s flagship program still has plenty of mayhem in him.

The show’s most recognizable elements are on display in the teaser. Screenshots are taken at and around the estate where Patricia Altschul lives. The timeless theme music that will never leave your brain.

Shep Rose has a habit of putting his foot in his mouth, and it drives me crazy. It’s almost time to buckle up, kids.

Madison’s life has taken on a colder tone as of late. Austen, on the other hand, appears to have found a Madison doppelganger with whom to have some fun. The new girl flips the bird at Madison because she’s being catty with her. The whole time she was doing it, she didn’t even look at Madison. If you want to beat Madison, you’re going to have to put in more effort.

Unlike other trailers, this one does not include Austen and Craigy cuddling together with pillows and beers. A physical altercation breaks out, and they are both pushed against a moving vehicle. Craig tells Austen to say “I’m sorry” as he puts her in a headlock. They’ve reverted back to their old ways of expressing their feelings in a sloppy manner.

Naomie Olindo’s return to Southern Charm is another issue for Craig and Paige. Petty behavior is not tolerated among these ladies. Paige, on the other hand, isn’t a fan of Craig spending time alone with his ex, and she may have a valid cause for her disapproval.

Naomie reveals a surprise as she tells Craig why he’s awkward with her. There’s more to Craig and me than just exes, he remarked. “We only just got together.” Wow, wow, wow. Gizmo’s parents being unmarried at the same time isn’t all that surprising. However, I thrive in chaos.

Naomie has returned and is ready to go to war. Then she has to deal with Kathryn Dennis‘ wrath after a brawl with newcomer Venita Aspen. Naomie snaps, “Shut the f–k up Kathryn,” during a lavish supper. There should be no swear words in the conversation, Patricia begs.

With this bunch, it’s no wonder Patricia is a fan of the martini. Whitney Sudler-Smith appears in the trailer for.01 seconds, playing the guitar. The show “Southern Charm” is genuinely bizarre and entertaining.

Having a one-on-one conversation with an ex while you’re seeing someone else is wrong, Paige cautions.

In addition to season 7’s John Pringle, she’ll be making guest appearances throughout the season. Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis are returning with their significant others, Taylor Ann Green and Chleb Ravenell in terms of full-time casting (though he and Kathryn have seemingly broken up since filming).

Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy return, as well as season 7 guest Venita Aspen, for the eighth season. In addition to Venita, newcomers Olivia Flowers and Marcie Hobbs have joined the team also. Whitney Sudler-Smith, the son of Patricia Altschul, is also a member of the family.

Here’s the trailer:

With Shep and Taylor getting serious, Austen and Olivia hooking up, and Madison getting engaged, romance appears to be at the heart of virtually everyone’s tale this season.

Austen’s ex-girlfriend Madison appears to be flirting with Olivia, and Taylor and Shep have a bumpy road ahead of them as they embark on their future together. Suddenly, Taylor tells Leva that she’s beginning to doubt everything she believes in.

A fight between Craig and Austen, as well as a verbal spat between Austen and Shep, are hinted at in the trailer, as well.

Assholes, you are a fucking joke! Tells Shep about his (former?) friend. It’s ridiculous that we’re sharing a breath of air!

Season 8 of Southern Charm starts Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. You can catch up on previous seasons on Peacock, where new episodes are available the day after the show on Bravo.