Southampton vs West Ham Live! Hottest rating, purpose updates, group news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

The Hammers have somewhat dropped their way in latest weeks, profitable just a person of their earlier 5 matches to fall down to 10th heading into this spherical of fixtures.

A incredibly conservative staff selection from David Moyes in opposition to Brighton was a puzzling just one and resulted in a disappointing attract at home to the relegation candidates.

Southampton ended up also still left to rue a skipped opportunity as they drew with Fulham, and will be with out supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl following a member of the manager’s spouse and children analyzed beneficial for coronavirus.

Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are all pushing for a start off as Moyes seems to be to shuffle his pack in the course of the heavy fixture checklist. Jarrod Bowen has hooked at 50 percent-time from Brighton, whilst that was possible tactical instead than a reaction to her efficiency.

Youngster Ben Johnson scored and should really retain his place at the back, nevertheless Michail Antonio remains sidelined.

