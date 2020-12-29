Southampton vs West Ham Live! Hottest rating, purpose updates, group news, Television and Premier League match stream right now

The Hammers have somewhat dropped their way in latest weeks, profitable just a person of their earlier 5 matches to fall down to 10th heading into this spherical of fixtures.
A incredibly conservative staff selection from David Moyes in opposition to Brighton was a puzzling just one and resulted in a disappointing attract at home to the relegation candidates.
Southampton ended up also still left to rue a skipped opportunity as they drew with Fulham, and will be with out supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl following a member of the manager’s spouse and children analyzed beneficial for coronavirus.
Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko are all pushing for a start off as Moyes seems to be to shuffle his pack in the course of the heavy fixture checklist. Jarrod Bowen has hooked at 50 percent-time from Brighton, whilst that was possible tactical instead than a reaction to her efficiency.
Youngster Ben Johnson scored and should really retain his place at the back, nevertheless Michail Antonio remains sidelined.
Cresswell down
10 mins: West Ham get their firs crack but Cresswell is caught by Walcott and goes down, absolutely free kick West Ham.
Offside!
6 mins: Danny Ings has the ball in the back of the web immediately after a outstanding operate but it’s ruled out for offside with the linesman having waited an age ahead of boosting the flag.
Rapidly commence
2 minutes: Southampton on the front foot early on right here, Romeu slips in Adams who shoots at Fabianski, nevertheless the offside flag goes up.
KICK OFF
We’re beneath way on the south coastline!
Winning operate
It may be all modify in conditions of the West Ham team but one matter they will not want to see altered is their the latest operate towards the Saints.
The Hammers have gained all five of their previous meetings.
Jack Rosser is at St. Mary’s
West Ham team information
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Haller, Yarmolenko.
Subs: Coufal, Benrahma, Snodgrass, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Antonio, Johnson, Randolph.
Southampton workforce information
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Ings, Adams.
Subs: Long, Obafemi, Armstrong, Valery, Smallbone, Salisu, Diallo, Vokins, Forster.
We will have all the workforce news in jus a number of minutes’ time…
For now, David Moyes’ attention will all be on tonight’s video game, but the January transfer window is now just a couple of times absent.
With Michail Antonio’s injury issues showing no indications of allowing up, could the Scot be forced into the market place to discover a further striker?