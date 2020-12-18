Southampton vs Man Town: Prediction, Television channel, reside stream, workforce news, kick-off time, h2h results, odds

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s are driving high in 3rd position in the desk with seven wins from 13 video games, and will truly feel tricky carried out by that they only left north London with a level following dominating Arsenal in midweek.

As for Person Town, Pep Guardiola’s aspect are not their fluent greatest in entrance of aim with just 18 in 12 game titles. Town sit ninth, although hold a game in hand around most teams – but that will depend for minimal except if they commence selecting up wins regularly, commencing with a rough trip on Saturday.

Sothampton vs Man City prediction: 1-1 draw

City of course have a fearsome standing in new yrs, but have struggled for plans this time. The Saints will certainly feel they can choose the game to Guardiola’s males, and a attract could be on the playing cards if Metropolis once again fail to spark – or potentially even a household get.

Day, kick-off time and venue

Southampton vs Man City is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Breaking NEWS Manchester City XI vs Southampton: Confirmed early crew information, predicted lineup, Premier League injuries latest

The match will be performed at St Mary’s in front of 2,000 admirers, with Southampton just one of the only top rated-flight teams at present authorized to host supporters with the town in Tier 2 of the government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

How to look at Southampton vs Guy City

Reside stream: Primary subscribers will be equipped to enjoy the match on the web or by means of the app.

Southampton vs Person Metropolis workforce information

Ralph Hasenhuttl claimed no refreshing range concerns for the Saints. Winger Nathan Redmond came off the bench versus Arsenal and is urgent for a remember.

Defender Mohammed Salisu was again an unused substitute as the Ghanaian centre-again closes in on a belated debut subsequent a summer time swap from True Valladolid.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Ings, Adams, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Djenepo, Diallo, N’Lundulu.

Pep Guardiola is uncertain to what extent striker Sergio Aguero can be included for City following he endured a new setback this week. The Argentinian, lately above a knee problem, returned from disease to element as a substitute in opposition to West Brom but subsequently skipped schooling on Thursday with an undisclosed difficulty right before returning on Friday. Breaking NEWS are living rating and hottest updates from St Mary’s

Guardiola or else has no fresh issues, although Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to overlook out once more.

Person City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.

