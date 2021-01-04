Southampton vs Liverpool FC Dwell! Newest rating, Premier League match stream, goal updates, how to view now

Liverpool experience a tough take a look at tonight at Southampton as the Premier League champions seem to kick off 2021 with a return to winning means.
Jurgen Klopp’s completed 2020 top of the desk, but successive attracts against West Brom and Newcastle have permitted Manchester United to pull amount with the Reds on 33 factors.
Liverpool have been misfiring given that a 7- demolition of Crystal Palace, when injuries have taken their toll on Klopp’s squad – and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton await at St Mary’s as Jordan Henderson starts in defence.
The Saints are winless in their past four games, but have drawn 3 of those people and conceded just twice during that time period following a fantastic begin to the time.
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong, Ings, Walcott
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane
With kick-off at 8pm GMT, observe all the hottest objective updates and motion from St Mary’s.
No Alex McCarthy tonight for Saints so Fraser Forster is in to make his initially Premier League physical appearance given that way back in May well 2019.
A good tranquil reintroduction, he’s only got to hold Salah, Firmino and Mane out, ey?
Henderson at centre-back
The headline information from that Liverpool crew is that it does not not contain a recognised centre-back so it seems like Jordan Henderson will associate Fabinho in a makeshift pair.
Better information even more forward is that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara each start out in midfield next their personal injury lay-offs.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Subs: Milner, Minamino, Jones, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Shaqiri, Williams, Kelleher
Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Ings, Walcott
Subs: Lewis, Smallbone, Vokins, Valery, Ramsay, Chauke, Tella, Prolonged, N’Lundulu
We’ll have all the team information from St. Mary’s in ten minutes’ time…
I wouldn’t say Liverpool experienced begun to run away with the title race in the establish-up to Christmas, but it is reasonable to say that items are wanting much additional open on this aspect of the festive time period than they ended up when it began.
Manchester United’s successful pattern has moved them degree on details with the Reds at the major, while Manchester Town looked ominously close to their very best in their outclassing of Chelsea yesterday.
All of which signifies Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be looking for a statement from his team tonight.
Prediction: Southampton 1-1 Liverpool
The guests are not specifically large on self-confidence, and could be there for the using. Still, if Liverpool transform on the design and style, it could be a snug away gain.
Southampton vs Liverpool head to head success
Last meeting: Liverpool 4- Southampton (01/02/2020)
Jurgen Klopp will freshen matters up right after a performance missing sharpness at Newcastle. Thiago Alcantara built his prolonged-awaited comeback in the – draw immediately after extra than two months out with a knee damage and could be in line for only his second start off of the season with Georginio Wijnaldum set to return to the line-up soon after being rested.
Fellow midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri also returned in that video game and could get a for a longer period run out, while centre-again Nat Phillips appears to be like set to keep his spot with Joel Matip out for three weeks with a groin challenge.
Southampton are set to have manager Ralph Hasenhuttl again with the supervisor getting been cleared to finish his period of time of self-isolation, which adopted his spouse receiving a optimistic final result to a Covid-19 test and meant he was not in attendance for the – attract with West Ham on Tuesday.
Defender Jannik Vestergaard and winger Nathan Redmond each sat that activity out thanks to damage.